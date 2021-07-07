NYC Atty Faces $2M Default Judgment In Escrow Row

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff owes more than $2 million to two clients who say he misused money they put in escrow with his now-defunct law firm Kossoff PLLC, according to a default judgment addressing just some of the claims he and the firm face. In a two-page order Tuesday, New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter agreed with SSM Realty Group II and Prince Street Holdings LLC that Kossoff is in default in the current suit, after missing court-mandated filing deadlines. In addition to escrow conversion, SSM claims it's out $190,402 it loaned to Kossoff PLLC last...

