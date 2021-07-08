5th Circ. Backs Broad DOJ Power To Toss FCA Suits

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has affirmed the federal government's unilateral move to dismiss two whistleblower False Claims Act suits in Texas, holding the government had ultimate authority over the claims and provided adequate reasons for seeking dismissal. In an opinion published Wednesday, the panel rejected Health Choice Alliance LLC and Health Choice Group LLC's argument that government attorneys acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in asking to dismiss two Eastern District of Texas lawsuits accusing Bayer Corp. and Eli Lilly & Co. Inc. of participating in a kickback scheme by offering free patient-education services to providers in exchange for providers prescribing their products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS