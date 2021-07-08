Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Top 7 Trademark Rulings Of 2021: A Midyear Report

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court didn't weigh in on any trademark cases in 2021, but the lower courts have been plenty busy — from Nike's fight against Satan Shoes, to a revival of "initial interest confusion," to a big win against Canal Street fakes. Here are the seven major rulings you need to know from the first half of the year.

7. Coca-Cola v. Meenaxi Enterprise

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's precedential June ruling in favor of the Coca-Cola Co. slammed an unaffiliated business for using two of the soda giant's overseas brands to "dupe" Indian American consumers.

The board canceled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

TTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!