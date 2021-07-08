Exxon Disputes Atty Fee Bid In Sanctions Dispute

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss attorneys who were sanctioned alongside former partner Alex Oh for calling opposing counsel "unhinged" and "combative" in an Exxon human rights abuse case say the other side is now seeking excessive legal fees for work on the sanctions bid. ExxonMobil Corp. and attorneys from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP on Wednesday said the request for about $314,000 in fees and costs associated with the sanction overshoots the D.C. federal court's award and includes entries that are "impermissibly vague and generic." The award should be cut by about $144,000, Exxon and Paul Weiss said. U.S. District Judge Royce C....

