Real Estate Rumors: Lightstone, C-III Capital, Richerson

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with New Jersey-based Lightstone Group has purchased a Miami Gardens warehouse for $20 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 15801 N.W. 49th Ave., a 142,565-square-foot property, and the seller is an entity managed by investors Jason Morjain, Marcus Morjain and Sergio Rok, according to the report. Texas-based C-III Capital Partners LLC has purchased a Nashville, Tennessee, office building for $76.5 million, the Tennessean reported on Thursday. The firm picked up Palmer Plaza, which has 243,000 square feet and is at 1801 West End Ave. The seller is a Chicago-based limited liability...

