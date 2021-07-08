Down But Not Out For In-N-Out's COVID-19 Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- In-N-Out has lost its bid for COVID-19 coverage after a California federal judge found the burger chain failed to show how the virus or stay-at-home orders physically damaged its restaurants. While U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton is allowing In-N-Out to amend its complaint against Zurich American Insurance Co., she expressed skepticism on Wednesday for how In-N-Out could show damage from the virus. "It is difficult to imagine a set of factual allegations from which the court could plausibly infer that the COVID-19 virus led to a 'physical change or effect' in In-N-Out's restaurants or that the virus was 'an intervening...

