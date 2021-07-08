Feds Try To Kill Suit Over Tribal Wind Energy Project

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has backed a California tribe's move to dismiss a complaint over its proposed wind farm, pointing to the Ninth Circuit's record on lawsuits that challenge Native American energy projects. In a brief filed Wednesday in California federal court, the Bureau of Indian Affairs acknowledged that the Campo Kumeyaay Nation's sovereign immunity requires dismissal of a lawsuit brought against the agency by nearby ranch owners, based on the Ninth Circuit's 2019 ruling in Dine Citizens v. BIA. In its ruling in that case, which involved a challenge to a Navajo coal plant, the appeals court found that the tribe was...

