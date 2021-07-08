Baker Donelson, Insurer Sued For $13B By Accident Victim

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC, two of its former attorneys and American Family Insurance Co. have been hit with a $13 billion lawsuit claiming they conspired to illegally survey and track an opposing party in an auto injury suit. Luisa Cruz Mezquital said in a complaint filed in Georgia state court Wednesday that Baker Donelson, former firm partner Robert L. Shannon Jr. and ex-associate Logan Moses Owens hired a private investigation outfit to install a hidden camera just outside her house and to place tracking devices on her cars, causing her emotional distress and forcing her to settle the...

