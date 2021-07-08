Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Yankee Sues Hall Of Fame For Historic Mantle Bat

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone is demanding the National Baseball Hall of Fame return a bat that Mickey Mantle borrowed to knock his 500th home run, according to a federal suit made public Wednesday.

The retired outfielder says the upstate New York museum is refusing to return the Louisville Slugger he lent Mantle when The Mick joined the 500 club during a Yankees home game on May 14, 1967.

Knowing Mantle was one dinger away from the milestone, and having just homered himself, Pepitone handed Mantle his signature Slugger and told him it "had another home run in it,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!