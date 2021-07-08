Ex-Yankee Sues Hall Of Fame For Historic Mantle Bat

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone is demanding the National Baseball Hall of Fame return a bat that Mickey Mantle borrowed to knock his 500th home run, according to a federal suit made public Wednesday. The retired outfielder says the upstate New York museum is refusing to return the Louisville Slugger he lent Mantle when The Mick joined the 500 club during a Yankees home game on May 14, 1967. Knowing Mantle was one dinger away from the milestone, and having just homered himself, Pepitone handed Mantle his signature Slugger and told him it "had another home run in it,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS