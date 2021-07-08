5th Circ. Wrestles With $7M Atty Fee In Texas Voting Law Case

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit judge on Thursday grappled with the state of Texas' argument that those who won court rulings backing their constitutional challenge to a state voter ID law shouldn't be considered the "prevailing party" and aren't entitled to $7 million in attorney fees. Lanora Christine Pettit of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas told the panel she understands that the argument advanced by the state here seems "counterintuitive," but said "prevailing party" is a term of art, and under the clear definition, the voters who brought this suit — even though they got the relief they were...

