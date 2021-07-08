Alere Agrees To Pay $38.8M Over Blood Monitoring Device

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Alere Inc. and Alere San Diego Inc. agreed to fork out $38.75 million to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicare for faulty blood-monitoring devices, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The companies, acquired by Abbot in 2017, allegedly sold defective "INRatio" blood coagulation monitoring systems to Medicare beneficiaries from 2008 through 2016. The government alleged that since March 2008, Alere was aware that its INRatio system was capable of issuing incorrect results for patients due to an algorithm defect. Rather than correcting the alleged defect, Alere opted to close an investigation into the affected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS