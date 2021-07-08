Fox Rothschild Aims To Sink Ex-Atty's Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP on Wednesday asked a New Jersey state court to toss without prejudice a former associate's pregnancy discrimination suit, arguing she failed to respond to discovery requests despite multiple notices given by the firm's counsel. In a two-page letter supporting the motion to dismiss, the law firm's counsel said Fox Rothschild sent a letter to plaintiff Fonda Kosmala's attorney on June 8, notifying him that Fox Rothschild had not received her responses to its multiple discovery requests, which were purportedly due in March and April. According to the letter, Fox Rothschild asked Kosmala to complete the responses by June...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS