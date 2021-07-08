King & Spalding Adds Ex-CIA Director Under Trump In DC

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has added former Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel as a senior adviser in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced on Thursday. Haspel will work in King & Spalding's national security team, where she will advise clients on matters such as cybersecurity, institutional risk management and national security considerations, according to the firm's announcement. Haspel was the CIA's first female director, following contentious nomination proceedings in the U.S. Senate in May 2018 during which both Democrats and Republicans questioned her oversight of so-called black sites and the torture of terrorism suspects during her previous time with...

