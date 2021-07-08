8th Circ. Says Mo. Waste Fight Shouldn't Be In State Court

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Missouri district court wrongly remanded a Superfund fight over radioactive waste to state court under the local controversy exception to the Class Action Fairness Act, the Eighth Circuit said Thursday, holding residents living near the toxic landfill failed to narrowly plead their case. A three-judge panel said the group of Missouri residents or property owners seeking damages and injunctive relief over the handling and storage of radioactive waste at the West Lake Landfill had raised substantially similar claims against at least four different defendants in the case. That included allegations against three defendants that aren't residents of the state, thus...

