Consumers Duped On Insulation Capability, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged the Third Circuit on Thursday to revive its suit accusing a company of making deceptive marketing claims about building insulation, arguing that a district court disregarded the company's admission that the product's advertised capability stemmed from a scientific test modification that wasn't revealed to consumers. During an oral argument, FTC attorney Imad D. Abyad told the court that Innovative Designs Inc. misrepresented the "R-value" — the FTC's metric for heat insulating capability — of Insultex because the company employed air gaps that artificially increased insulating capacity. Insultex's advertising never revealed the use of air gaps, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS