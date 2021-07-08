Inspection Agency In False Ad Suit Says It Followed Standards

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- An inspection agency sought to beat U.S. businesses' claims that it falsely certified Brazilian plywood imports as meeting certain building standards, telling a Florida federal judge on Thursday that domestic manufacturers misunderstood the standards at the heart of the case. PFS Corp., or PFS TECO, rebuked allegations over its purported failure to carry out a series of quality-assurance tests before certifying allegedly inferior Brazilian plywood as structural grade under the PS 1-09 standard, arguing in a motion for summary judgment that the national standards don't require the level of scrutiny that domestic manufacturers claim. "Simply put, PFS TECO undisputedly complies with...

