Verizon Says NY Town Can't Block It From Using Tower For 5G

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Verizon is going after a New York town that has refused to grant its application for a wireless tower without imposing a set of "unreasonable, unenforceable and arbitrary and capricious" conditions, like banning the telecom from using the infrastructure for 5G. The telecom behemoth filed suit in New York federal court Wednesday, accusing the town of dragging its feet on Verizon's application before finally agreeing to grant it as long as the company paid exorbitant fees and agreed to a slew of unreasonable conditions. Specifically, the suit accuses the town of Hudson, New York, of violating the Telecommunications Act, which gives...

