BP Loses Bid To Escape Class Action Over Pension Plan

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- BP must face a class action claiming it toyed with Standard Oil of Ohio retirees' benefits after acquiring the company in the 1980s, with a Texas federal judge clearing the case for trial by denying the oil giant's bid for an early win. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. held Wednesday that neither BP nor the group of retirees who sued it in 2016 has presented a clear enough case for him to decide the suit before trial, and certain issues must be worked out in the courtroom before he can rule. "The court has reviewed the parties' briefing, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS