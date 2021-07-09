Insurers Score Wins In 3 More COVID Loss Suits In Ill.

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Three more coronavirus-related lawsuits were decided in favor of insurers after an Illinois federal judge found that the virus does not cause physical damage to property, adding to a mountain of victories in litigation over pandemic-related business revenue losses. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman joined numerous other courts around the country that have found insurers were justified in denying claims by businesses claiming direct physical losses or damage from the coronavirus. In his decisions nixing suits by Chicago-area businesses GOAT Climb and Cryo, Great Steak & Potato Co. and Charter Fitness, the judge said government closure orders did limit the business'...

