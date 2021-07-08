Google Vs. The World: 4 Gov't Suits, 3 EU Fines And Counting

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of Washington, D.C., and 36 states have brought the number of U.S. enforcer lawsuits against Google to four, in an international pileup of investigations, enforcement actions, private litigation and lawmaker scrutiny that shows no sign of abating. Here, Law360 breaks down the different aspects of Google's business that have come under fire in the United States and Europe, where enforcers have already fined the search giant more than €8 billion ($9.5 billion) across three prior enforcement actions, with another probe ongoing. The 4 Government Cases at a Glance U.S. et al. v. Google LLC Case number: 1:20-cv-03010...

