Corrupt Ex-NYC Pain Doc Hammered With 17½ Years In Prison

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a former New York City pain doctor with 17½ years in prison Thursday for prescribing opioids in doses that led to patient deaths — and for taking bribes from Insys Inc. — saying his "depravity" merited a marathon sentence. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood also ordered defendant Gordon Freedman, 61, of Westchester to give back $309,000 of payments he got from Insys to push its powerful, fentanyl-based Subsys painkiller and pay $75,000 in fines. She directed him to surrender to custody on Sept. 8. "You contributed to the scourge of our lifetime — our opioid crisis,"...

