Sailor's Asbestos Suit Sunk Again Under New High Court Test

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision outlining a new test for weighing the liability of manufacturers of so-called bare metal products to which asbestos is later added, a Pennsylvania federal judge again cleared General Electric and CBS on Thursday of claims over an ex-sailor's cancer diagnosis. U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno ruled that, even under the new test that potentially broadened liability for manufacturers of asbestos-free products that another company later adds asbestos to, turbines manufactured by CBS Corp. and General Electric Co. didn't necessarily require the addition of asbestos insulation for them to function as intended. "The court concludes that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS