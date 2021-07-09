Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Service Error Lets Venezuelan Mining Co. Beat $188M Award

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Miami federal court reversed its confirmation of a $188 million award against Venezuelan state-owned mining company Ferrominera Orinoco CA over a fatal service error.

In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles wrote that, on second thought, the Venezuelan company should have been served in accordance with the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, not the Federal Arbitration Act, which offers "no guidance on how to serve an instrumentality of a foreign state."

"Petitioner's failure to serve the petition with a summons is fatal to its position," wrote the judge, reversing his 2020 default judgment in favor of Commodities...

