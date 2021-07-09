Cigna Beats ERISA Suit Over NFL Players' Health Benefits

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Cigna has escaped a medical provider's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing it of wrongly denying former NFL players' health insurance claims, with a Dallas federal judge finding that letters exchanged by the parties' attorneys didn't change the calculus of benefits determinations. U.S. District Judge A. Joe Fish on Thursday granted Cigna's September motion for summary judgment against the Chicago-based Advanced Physicians SC, saying the provider hadn't taken advantage of internal procedures that would have allowed it to challenge Cigna's decisions without going to court. Advanced claimed it had done all it could to push back against Cigna's denial of...

