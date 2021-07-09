Allstate Wants Suit Over Corps' La. Wetlands Work Tossed

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Louisiana wetlands development project has urged a federal judge to toss an environmental challenge to its approval, arguing that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a thorough review before issuing its permit. Allstate Financial Co. told a Louisiana federal court on Thursday that its Clean Water Act permits were issued by the Corps after a "thorough evaluation" that included detailed documentation about the environmental concerns. That's despite issues raised by environmental groups Healthy Gulf, the Coalition for Responsible Zoning and the Sierra Club that the agency failed to take into consideration the big-picture impacts of its...

