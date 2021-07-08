Kirby Corp. Wins $17M In Houston Oil Spill Bench Trial

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Thursday awarded a Houston-based Kirby Corp. tank barge and towing vessel operator unit more than $17 million for damages related to a 2019 collision that resulted in an oil spill and spawned multiple third-party environmental claims. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown found Panama-based FPG Shipholding Panama 47 SA and its affiliates related to a liquified gas carrier ship called the Genesis River 100% responsible under the Oil Production Act for a collision between the Genesis River and Kirby Inland Marine LP's Voyager tugboat and two tank barges that occurred in May 2019 in the Houston Ship...

