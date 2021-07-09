Atty Joins Gordon & Rees As Partner In NJ And NY Offices

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP is bolstering its intellectual property practice with the addition of an attorney with more than three decades of experience in trademark and copyright litigation who will work in the firm's New Jersey and New York offices. Keith E. Sharkin joined San Francisco-based Gordon & Rees at the beginning of the month, the firm announced Thursday, and will be working in Florham Park and New York City. Sharkin, previously a partner at Powley & Gibson PC, an intellectual property boutique based in Manhattan, said he made the switch because he wanted to join a full-service firm and also...

