Split 1st Circ. Says River Tribe's Land Ends At Water's Edge

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The Penobscot Nation's reservation in Maine includes a set of islands on the Penobscot river but not the waters surrounding the islands or the land underneath, a majority of the full First Circuit said Thursday. In majority and dissenting opinions stretching across 136 pages examining the boundaries of the riverine reservation, the full First Circuit scraped across the Oxford English Dictionary, Supreme Court precedent, and legislative history to sort out whether the tribe's land claims end at the water's edge. The majority's opinion, penned by Circuit Judge Sandra L. Lynch, said its analysis of the 1980 law defining the Penobscot Nation's...

