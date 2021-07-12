Gap Can't Force Arbitration In Credit Card Info Sharing Spat

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Gap Inc. can't compel arbitration in a proposed class action claiming it breached California's Consumer Privacy Act by sharing the data of Gap credit card users with a third-party software firm, with a federal judge finding the bank issuing the cards is the party that could enforce arbitration. U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb said in Thursday's order that the Gap can't invoke the arbitration provision in a credit card agreement to which plaintiff Christine Alire allegedly consented in May 2019 because the company is not clearly an intended third-party beneficiary of the contract. "A plain reading of the clause...

