ABM Agrees To Pay $140M To Settle Long-Running Wage Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Facility management company ABM Industries has agreed to pay $140 million to thousands of California workers to put to rest a 15-year-long consolidated case over the company's old timekeeping system, which employees alleged caused them to be underpaid. The settlement class involves 50,000 janitors who worked for ABM between 2002 and 2013, according to Stan S. Mallison, an attorney with Mallison & Martinez representing the workers. The janitors claimed that ABM violated state labor law by systematically failing to keep accurate time records that reflected the actual hours they worked. The proposed settlement still needs the approval of the San Francisco...

