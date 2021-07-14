What G-7 Xinjiang Focus Means For UK And US Companies

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Last month's G-7 summit showed that eradicating forced labor in China's northwest Xinjiang region remains a top priority for leaders of the world's most advanced economies. But what does this mean for international businesses with supply chains extending to the region? In this analysis, we sketch the political landscape and consider how U.K. and U.S. businesses should mitigate any legal exposure. Political Landscape At the close of the recent G-7 summit, the leaders issued a joint communique committing to ensure that global supply chains are free from the use of forced labor.[1] Ostensibly, this is a general commitment that extends to all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS