Bid Protest Spotlight: Cost Recovery, Prejudice, Timeliness

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- This month's bid protest spotlight starts on a promising note as courts begin opening their doors after months of restricted access due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has announced it will hold in-person hearings for the September session, which begins Aug. 30.[1] The Federal Circuit's COVID-19 response and information web page contains a helpful archive of notices, orders and procedures issued over the 15 months since public buildings closed at the onset of the public health crisis. On June 30, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims extended its May 24 guidance restricting access...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS