Evoqua To Pay $16.7M To End Investors' Suit Over $500M IPO

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted preliminary approval Thursday for a $16.7 million deal to end claims from Evoqua investors that they were misled by the water treatment company and its private equity backer in the run-up to the company's $500 million initial public offering. U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan signed off on a proposed order from the plaintiffs, City of Omaha Police and Fire Retirement System and Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension & Relief Fund, who allege Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. failed to disclose some key information about the state of the business. The plaintiffs said in a memorandum in support...

