Bayer, Janssen Duck Louisiana Blue Cross' Xarelto Claims

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has thrown out claims by the state's Blue Cross and Blue Shield alleging it was tricked into paying out for subscriptions to blood thinner Xarelto after Bayer Pharma AG and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. misrepresented its safety, saying the health insurer can't draw a line between any wrongdoing by drugmakers and any harm it suffered. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon dismissed claims from Louisiana Health Service and Indemnity Co., which does business as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Allied Services Division Welfare Fund, whose suit was part of...

