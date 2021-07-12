CarLotz Hit With Investor Suit After Post-SPAC Stock Drop

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The consignment-to-retail used car company CarLotz has been hit with a proposed securities class action over claims the company made misleading statements that caused its stock price to fall by more than half since being taken public at the start of the year. Daniel Erdman sued the company Thursday in New York federal court on behalf of investors who purchased CarLotz stock between Dec. 30, 2020, and May 25, 2021. Erdman says he suffered losses because of misleading statements the company made about its profits and the effects of surging car inventory that created "an unrealistically positive assessment of the company and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS