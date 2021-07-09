Ukraine Urges DC Circ. To Nix $112M Tatneft Arbitral Award

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Ukraine urged the D.C. Circuit on Friday to not enforce a $112 million award for Russian oil company Tatneft, arguing that the United States prevents rewarding parties for illegal acts and that Tatneft is trying to benefit from "illegal conduct." A D.C. federal court confirmed the award in August, but Ukraine appealed the decision, alleging that Tatneft illegally acquired an underlying investment for the disputed refinery and that one of the international arbitration tribunal arbitrators failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest. Ukraine slammed Tatneft in its filing for not refuting claims that the award was given based on an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS