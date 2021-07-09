Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ukraine Urges DC Circ. To Nix $112M Tatneft Arbitral Award

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Ukraine urged the D.C. Circuit on Friday to not enforce a $112 million award for Russian oil company Tatneft, arguing that the United States prevents rewarding parties for illegal acts and that Tatneft is trying to benefit from "illegal conduct."

A D.C. federal court confirmed the award in August, but Ukraine appealed the decision, alleging that Tatneft illegally acquired an underlying investment for the disputed refinery and that one of the international arbitration tribunal arbitrators failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest.

Ukraine slammed Tatneft in its filing for not refuting claims that the award was given based on an...

