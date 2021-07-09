Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pokémon Go Prevails In Reality Tech IP Fight At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday declined to revive patents on augmented reality technology that were asserted against the makers of Pokémon Go, just a day after one judge said he was "struggling" to understand how the patents worked.

A three-judge panel — which included Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly A. Moore — issued a one-paragraph per curiam ruling that affirmed a finding in the case by a California judge last October. That decision ended an infringement suit leveled by Barbaro Technologies LLC against Niantic Inc., a San Francisco video game startup spun off by Google in 2015.

The suit targeted Niantic's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!