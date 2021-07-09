Pokémon Go Prevails In Reality Tech IP Fight At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday declined to revive patents on augmented reality technology that were asserted against the makers of Pokémon Go, just a day after one judge said he was "struggling" to understand how the patents worked. A three-judge panel — which included Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly A. Moore — issued a one-paragraph per curiam ruling that affirmed a finding in the case by a California judge last October. That decision ended an infringement suit leveled by Barbaro Technologies LLC against Niantic Inc., a San Francisco video game startup spun off by Google in 2015. The suit targeted Niantic's...

