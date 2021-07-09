Texas Justices Won't Let Facebook Pause Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied a request from Facebook to pause a sex trafficking lawsuit against it while it considers appealing the ruling that allowed the suit to proceed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The social media company had filed a motion for a stay on July 2, one week after the state's high court issued one of its most anticipated rulings of the term and trimmed — but did not dismiss — the lawsuit by three Jane Doe plaintiffs. Facebook's request was denied without explanation in a list of orders issued by the court Friday morning. The Jane...

