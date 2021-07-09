O'Reilly Auto Says COVID Screening Isn't Eligible For Pay

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- O'Reilly Auto Enterprises asked a California federal judge Thursday to toss a lawsuit claiming the retailer should pay distribution center employees for time spent undergoing security and COVID-19 screenings, saying that time isn't compensable because it's not integral to their work and the amount is too brief to be consequential. Jeffrey Pipich, who worked as a driver for O'Reilly from 2015 to 2021, said his former employer should be paying its workers for undergoing COVID-19 screenings or security inspections during their shifts, but O'Reilly argues that the U.S. Supreme Court has held that companies don't have to pay for time spent...

