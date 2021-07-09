Judge Shuts Door On NY Nightclub's Assault Coverage Suit   

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Friday closed the tab on a New York nightclub's coverage dispute over a 2018 fight between patrons, saying Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Co.'s policy excludes coverage for negligence claims against a hired security company. The policy's independent contractor exclusion clearly relieves Clear Blue from defending or indemnifying 7951 Albion, which operates Club Amadeus, in a patron's $5 million personal injury suit because the allegations are related to the actions of security contractor Professional Corporate Security Services Inc., U.S. District Judge Denis R. Hurley said in the summary judgment ruling. The judge also found that the independent contractor...

