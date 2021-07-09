DC Circ. Grounds Fight Over Airlines' $60M Price-Fixing Deal

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit Friday dismissed two objectors' challenge to $60 million in settlements American and Southwest reached with airline ticket buyers to tie up collusion allegations. A three-judge panel ruled that the objectors' protest is premature because the trial judge overseeing the case hasn't entered a final judgment or interlocutory order that can be appealed. U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R. Walker, who authored the opinion backed by Judges David S. Tatel and Neomi Rao, said the appellate court lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate the merits of the objectors' appeal and is therefore inclined to dismiss it. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS