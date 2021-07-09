Civil Rights Groups Urge 11th Circ. To Rethink ADA Ruling

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Multiple civil rights groups have asked the Eleventh Circuit to reconsider its decision in an Americans with Disabilities Act case that businesses' websites need not be accessible to blind consumers if they can go to a physical store to get services offered to nondisabled people online. Groups including the National Federation of the Blind and the American Association of People with Disabilities said Friday in a friend of the court brief that a circuit panel majority wrongly reversed a lower court finding that Winn-Dixie Stores Inc.'s website violated the ADA, a reversal based in part on a finding that websites are...

