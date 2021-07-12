Chippewa Tribes Ask 7th Circ. To Undo Reservation Tax Ruling

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Four Chippewa tribes have urged the Seventh Circuit to overturn a decision that their reservation lands can be taxed by Wisconsin once they're sold to non-Indians, arguing that their treaty's guarantee of a permanent homeland means those lands can't be taxed unless Congress clearly says so. A Wisconsin federal judge handed partial wins in April to the state and several townships, and to the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and three other federally recognized tribes. The court ruled that the state generally can't tax Indian-owned land on reservations, but also that such land can be...

