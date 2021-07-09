Fraudster Hawked Inside Stock Tips On Dark Web, Feds Say

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors on Friday charged an alleged dark web maven known as "TheBull" with securities fraud and money laundering for running an online racket that peddled stock tips and other material nonpublic information. Prosecutors say since at least 2016, Apostolos Trovias, 30, of Athens, Greece, bought and sold confidential information about publicly traded companies via Dark Web sites and encrypted messaging services. The information included misappropriated stock tips based on confidential customer trading information and pre-release earnings reports and deal information from publicly traded companies, according to the government. Trovias — also known as "dabull" or "geobull" — sold...

