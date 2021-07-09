Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Albright Sends TikTok Suit To Calif. Amid Fed. Circ. Grumbling

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A week after the Federal Circuit criticized Judge Alan Albright for declining to transfer a case out of the Western District of Texas, he granted a motion Friday to send a different patent suit brought by video app company Triller against its rival, TikTok parent ByteDance, to the Northern District of California.

All the documents associated with the transfer request by ByteDance Inc. were filed under seal — another practice Judge Albright has faced criticism for of late. ​​

Triller's suit, filed in July 2020, accuses TikTok Inc. and ByteDance of infringing its U.S. Patent No. 9,691,429, which covers systems and methods for creating music videos...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!