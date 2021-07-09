Albright Sends TikTok Suit To Calif. Amid Fed. Circ. Grumbling

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A week after the Federal Circuit criticized Judge Alan Albright for declining to transfer a case out of the Western District of Texas, he granted a motion Friday to send a different patent suit brought by video app company Triller against its rival, TikTok parent ByteDance, to the Northern District of California. All the documents associated with the transfer request by ByteDance Inc. were filed under seal — another practice Judge Albright has faced criticism for of late. ​​ Triller's suit, filed in July 2020, accuses TikTok Inc. and ByteDance of infringing its U.S. Patent No. 9,691,429, which covers systems and methods for creating music videos...

