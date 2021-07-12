Volkswagen To Appeal Ohio Diesel Ruling To Supreme Court

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to let the company dodge an Ohio anti-tampering suit, after that state's high court said the company is vulnerable to state law claims for its 2015 emissions cheating scandal. The automaker notified the Ohio Supreme Court on Friday that it planned to appeal the court's June finding that the company can be sued by the Buckeye State for state anti-tampering law violations from the scandal. The decision marked a potentially significant blow for Volkswagen, and established that the Clean Air Act doesn't preempt state or local regulations over design changes and software updates...

