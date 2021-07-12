Pension Fund Wants Rehearing In 9th Circ. VW Emissions Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A pension fund for Puerto Rico's government employees has asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider a ruling that undercut its claims that Volkswagen duped it into buying overpriced bonds when the carmaker failed to mention its emissions-cheating scandal in offering documents. In a bid for rehearing Friday, the Puerto Rico Government Employees and Judiciary Retirement Systems Administration argued that a split Ninth Circuit panel mischaracterized nine pages of the fund's complaint in order to reverse a lower court that denied the carmaker's summary judgment bid focused on an element of a securities fraud claim. The error led the panel to conclude that the...

