Taco Bell Faces ERISA Suit Alleging Worker Misclassification

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A former longtime Taco Bell recruiter sued the fast-food chain and parent company Yum Brands Inc. in California federal court, claiming the company illegally boxed him out of benefits when it classified him as an independent contractor instead of an employee. Tim Alders, who started working as a recruiter for Taco Bell in 1995, said in his lawsuit Friday that Taco Bell and Yum violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying him access to benefits such as bonuses, paid time off and access to the employee pension plan. "Stripped of all the legal fictions and artificial barriers to an...

