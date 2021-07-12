Rural ISP Can't Get Restraining Order In Radio Signal Fight

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A wireless internet service provider can't justify the "extraordinary remedy" of a temporary restraining order to stop a rival ISP from allegedly interfering with its transmissions on tribal lands, a California federal judge has ruled. Your Town Online Inc. pushed in June for an order to prevent All Tribal Networks LLC, the preferred ISP of Round Valley Indian Tribes, from sending signals that it says disrupt microwave transmissions between the town of Willits and Mount Sanhedrin in California's rural Mendocino County. According to the suit, All Tribal Networks is taking advantage of a typographical mistake made in Your Town Online's 2017 application...

