NJ Enviro Agency Ducks Compensation For Land Taking

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court rejected Monday a beachfront maintenance nonprofit's attempt to overturn a jury verdict that held it was not entitled to monetary compensation for property taken by the state as part of a storm damage reduction project. The jury found that the Bay Head Improvement Association was not entitled to any money because the state Department of Environmental Protection had offered to substitute the land that was taken — valued at about $2 million — with some that was very similar and would have actually enhanced the value of the remainder of the association's property. The appeals...

